Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Shares Up 5.2%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 22,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 5,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 8.61% of Roundhill MEME ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

