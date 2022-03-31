Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ROVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Shares of ROVR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 432,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,928. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.