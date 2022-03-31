Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

