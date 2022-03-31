Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Target Price to €52.00

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €53.00 ($58.24) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
VNNVF has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.75.
OTCMKTS VNNVF traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
