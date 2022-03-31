Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

