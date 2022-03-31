Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROYMF. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

ROYMF remained flat at $$4.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

