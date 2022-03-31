RPC (NYSE:RES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.79 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

