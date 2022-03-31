Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Rubis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

