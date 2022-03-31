Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,363,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $460.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $394.27 and a one year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
