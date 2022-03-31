Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $190.39 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.