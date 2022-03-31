Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 77,604 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,604 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 853,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 540,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,036,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.67.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

