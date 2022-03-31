Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 997 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.99.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

