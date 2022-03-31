Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,785,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 650,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $86.04 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

