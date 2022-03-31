RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

