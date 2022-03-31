RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLPGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.