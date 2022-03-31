Ryan Mcinerney Sells 6,466 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26.

Shares of V stock opened at $223.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.