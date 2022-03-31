Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 639,487 shares.The stock last traded at $84.01 and had previously closed at $84.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ryanair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 125.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ryanair by 27.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.