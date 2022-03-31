Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 639,487 shares.The stock last traded at $84.01 and had previously closed at $84.11.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.
The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ryanair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 125.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ryanair by 27.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.