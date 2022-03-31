Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.34 and last traded at $90.29. 70 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 846,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,595,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

