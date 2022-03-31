Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.34 and last traded at $90.29. 70 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 846,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.81.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,595,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
