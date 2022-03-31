Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of SABR opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Sabre has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.05.
In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sabre by 9.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 76.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabre by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter.
About Sabre (Get Rating)
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
