SafePal (SFP) Market Cap Achieves $112.08 Million

SafePal (SFP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a total market cap of $112.08 million and approximately $200.86 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000914 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

