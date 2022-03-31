Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

