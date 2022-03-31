Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $163.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

