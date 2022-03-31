Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company. Acumen Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of STC traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.86. 19,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,065. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$15.08 and a 1 year high of C$30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market cap of C$367.22 million and a PE ratio of -35.43.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

