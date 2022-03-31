Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $78.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

