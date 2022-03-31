Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Santo Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 48,775,247 shares trading hands.
Santo Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SANP)
Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions.
