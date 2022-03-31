Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Santos in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Santos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Santos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.