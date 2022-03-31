Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.75

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 7700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
About Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)
