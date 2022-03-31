Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Up 61.4% in March

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRSA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 173,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sarissa Capital Acquisition (SRSA)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.