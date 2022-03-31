Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Up 61.4% in March

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $378,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
