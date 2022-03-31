Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BFS opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. Saul Centers has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

In other news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

