Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given New 285.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from 300.00 to 285.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$23.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.