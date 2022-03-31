Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SCHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

