Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

SCHL stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.78. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 93,497 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Scholastic by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

