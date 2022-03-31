Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
SCHL stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.78. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00.
About Scholastic (Get Rating)
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
