Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given New GBX 3,850 Price Target at UBS Group

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,250 ($55.67) to GBX 3,850 ($50.43) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,792.75.

SHNWF remained flat at $$42.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 94 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782. Schroders has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

