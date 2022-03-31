Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCOA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,165. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

