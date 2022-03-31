Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.96. 430,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

