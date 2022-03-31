Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) were down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.80 and last traded at $123.81. Approximately 3,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 493,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

