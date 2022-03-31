Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

