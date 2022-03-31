Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.19. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 2,997,570 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $310,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth $194,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

