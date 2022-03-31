SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $442.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

