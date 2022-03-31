Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EYES traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 140,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Second Sight Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

