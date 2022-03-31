SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

SCWX opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

