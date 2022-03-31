Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Seer alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. Seer has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Seer’s revenue was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seer will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Seer by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seer (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seer (SEER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.