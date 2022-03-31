SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading 9.3% Higher

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 39,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,522,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $475.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

