Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

