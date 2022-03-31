Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter.
About Seneca Foods (Get Rating)
Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.
