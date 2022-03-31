Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SENS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 5,121,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,642,206. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Get Senseonics alerts:

About Senseonics (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.