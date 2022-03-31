Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
SENS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 5,121,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,642,206. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.
About Senseonics (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senseonics (SENS)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.