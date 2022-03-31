Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,452 shares of company stock worth $3,098,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.