Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Releases Earnings Results

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Sera Prognostics stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SERA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
