Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Releases Earnings Results

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SERA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 273,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.