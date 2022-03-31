ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $570.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,335. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $560.68 and its 200-day moving average is $612.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,096,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

