Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.59. 5,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,269. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -270.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

