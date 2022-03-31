Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,071,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

